Canada's Elena Gaskell snags slopestyle skiing bronze in Italy
Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell won a bronze medal on Saturday at a World Cup stop in Seiser Alm, Italy.
American Caroline Claire wins World Cup event in Seiser Alm
Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell won a bronze medal on Saturday at a World Cup stop in Seiser Alm, Italy.
Gaskell, an 18-year-old from Vernon, B.C., scored a best run of 79.68.
BRONZE | Canada's Elena Gaskell puts down a solid run at Seiser Alm 🥉 <a href="https://twitter.com/canfreestyleski?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@canfreestyleski</a> <a href="https://t.co/Dgz0HLJDIn">https://t.co/Dgz0HLJDIn</a> <a href="https://t.co/JJfXQpBKEE">pic.twitter.com/JJfXQpBKEE</a>—@CBCOlympics
American skier Caroline Claire won the event with a score of 86.13, while Johanne Killi of Norway took bronze with a best-run score of 81.30.
WATCH | Elena Gaskell captures slopestyle bronze:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.