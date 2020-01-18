Canada's Elena Gaskell snags slopestyle skiing bronze in Italy

Skip to Main Content
Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell won a bronze medal on Saturday at a World Cup stop in Seiser Alm, Italy.

Canada's Elena Gaskell shown in this February 2019 file photo, captured a World Cup bronze medal in slopestyle on Saturday in Seiser Alm, Italy. (File/Getty Images)

Gaskell, an 18-year-old from  Vernon, B.C., scored a best run of 79.68.

American skier Caroline Claire won the event with a score of 86.13, while Johanne Killi of Norway took bronze with a best-run score of 81.30.

WATCH | Elena Gaskell captures slopestyle bronze:

Canada's Elena Gaskell places 3rd with a best run score of 79.68. 2:10

 

 

