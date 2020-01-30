Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup slopestyle skiing at Mammoth Mountain

Road To The Olympic Games

Freestyle Skiing·Coming Up

Watch as some of the world's best freestyle skiers compete in a slopestyle event at a World Cup stop in Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Click on the video player above to watch live action from a World Cup slopestyle skiing event in ​Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

 

 

 

