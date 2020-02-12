Watch World Cup freestyle skiing in Calgary
Watch as some of the world's best freestyle skiers compete at a World Cup stop in Calgary.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 8 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from a World Cup freestyle skiing event in Calgary.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 8 p.m. ET with the halfpipe event.
Return on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET for the slopestyle competition.
For more freestyle skiing coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. ET.
