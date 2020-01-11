Canadian freestyle skier Mark Hendrickson wins slopestyle gold

Canada's Mark Hendrickson won his first-ever World Cup slopestyle skiing medal on Saturday, taking gold in ​Font Romeu, France.

The Calgary skier — whose previous best finish at a World Cup event was 10th — scored a 86.30 on his first run that stood up as the winner.

"I didn't really expect that at all," Hendrickson said after the event. "I know it's cliche, but I'm at a loss for words."

Jesper Tjader of Sweden (85.70) took silver while American Cody Laplante (83.45) won bronze.

