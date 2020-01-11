Canadian freestyle skier Mark Hendrickson wins slopestyle gold
Canada's Mark Hendrickson won his first-ever World Cup slopestyle skiing medal on Saturday, taking gold in Font Romeu, France.
Calgary skier's previous best World Cup finish was 10th
Canada's Mark Hendrickson won his first-ever World Cup slopestyle skiing medal on Saturday, taking gold in Font Romeu, France.
The Calgary skier — whose previous best finish at a World Cup event was 10th — scored a 86.30 on his first run that stood up as the winner.
"I didn't really expect that at all," Hendrickson said after the event. "I know it's cliche, but I'm at a loss for words."
Jesper Tjader of Sweden (85.70) took silver while American Cody Laplante (83.45) won bronze.
You can also catch more freestyle skiing action on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.