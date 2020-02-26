Watch World Cup big air skiing in Czech Republic
Watch as some of the world's best freestyle skiers compete in a big air event at a World Cup stop in Deštné, Czech, Republic.
Click on the video player above to watch live action from a World Cup big air skiing event in Deštné, Czech Republic.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET with the men's event.
