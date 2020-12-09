Skip to Main Content

Watch World Cup moguls from Sweden

Watch live action from the freestyle skiing World Cup moguls event in Idre Fjall, Sweden.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET

Freestyle Skiing World Cup on CBC: Moguls - Idre Fjäll

Moguls will be featured from Idre Fjäll, Sweden. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup moguls stop in Idre Fjall, Sweden.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET.

Return on Sunday at 5 a.m. ET for the dual moguls competition.

For more moguls action, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET and Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

