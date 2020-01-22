Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup moguls from Mont-Tremblant

Road To The Olympic Games

Freestyle Skiing·Coming Up

Watch World Cup moguls from Mont-Tremblant

Watch live action from the freestyle skiing World Cup moguls event in Mont-Tremblant, Que.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Picturesque Mont-Tremblant, QC will host the world's top athletes in an exciting competiton of Freestyle Moguls. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET to watch live action from the World Cup moguls stop in Mont-Tremblant, Que.

For more moguls coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET and Sunday at 3 a.m. ET

 

 

 

 

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.