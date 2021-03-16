Skip to Main Content

Canada's Edouard Therriault earns silver in worlds freeski big air event

Canadian Edouard Therriault picked up a silver medal in the freeski big air event at the FIS Snowboard and Freeski world championships on Tuesday. It is the first career world championship podium finish for the 18-year-old.

Quebec native captures 1st medal in world championship event

CBC Sports ·
Edouard Therriault of Canada won silver in the men's freeski big air event at the Aspen 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski world championship on Tuesday. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/File)

Canadian Edouard Therriault scored his first world championship medal, earning silver in the freeski big air event in the Aspen 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski event on Tuesday.

The Lorraine, Que., native native finished 2 ¼ points short of a gold medal, finishing behind Sweden's Oliwer Magnusson, who scored 185.25 point as the final competitor to take the third and final jump.

Following up in third place was Switzerland's Kim Gubser, who finished with a score of 180.75.

Canadian Evan Mceachran finished in fifth with a score of 178.75.

WATCH | Quebec native Edouard Therriault captures silver in ski big air event in worlds debut:

Quebec's Edouard Therriault wins ski big air silver in world championship debut

Sports

2 hours ago
2:18
Edouard Therriault of Lorraine, Que., saved his best for last, scoring 93.50 on his final jump to claim silver at the FIS freestyle ski world championships men's big air event in Aspen, Colo. 2:18

On the women's side, Canada's Megan Oldham finished in fourth place with a score of 158.75. 

WATCH | Ontario native Megan Oldham falls short of medal aspirations with fourth place finish:

Ontario's Megan Oldham sees world championship medal hopes come crashing down

Sports

2 hours ago
2:44
With a chance to win a silver medal with her final jump, Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., crashed and had to settle for fourth place in the FIS freestyle ski world championships women's big air event in Aspen, Colo. 2:44

Russia's Anastasia Tatalina blew the competition away with a score of 184.50 on her way to a gold medal. Behind her was fellow Russian Lana Prusakova with a score of 165.50 and China's Ailing Eileen Gu who took bronze with a score of 161.50.

WATCH | Russia's Anastasia Tatalina blows skies past competition en route to 1st career championship medal:

Russia's Anastasia Tatalina does a victory lap after winning 1st career world title

Sports

2 hours ago
3:04
Russia's Anastasia Tatalina won the FIS freestyle ski world championships women's big air event in Aspen, Colo. without having to complete her third jump, which she did just for fun. 3:04
