Canada's Megan Oldham earns slopestyle skiing bronze in Calgary

Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., won bronze in women's slopestyle at a World Cup freestyle skiing event on Saturday.

Oldham's score of 80.70 in her first of two runs down the slopestyle course at Canada Olympic Park put the 18-year-old skier in first place and it held up until there were just two competitors left to go.

Competing for China, Eileen Gu then posted an impressive score of 89.18 to win her second gold in as many days at the FIS Freeski and Snowboard World Cup, which was billed as Snow Rodeo.

Gu, who originally hails from San Francisco, also won the women's halfpipe skiing event on Friday night.

WATCH | Megan Oldham soars to bronze:

Parry Sound, Ontario's Megan Oldman places 3rd with a best run score of 80.70 1:38

On the last run of the afternoon in the women's competition, Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud earned a score of 87.13 from the judges to finish in second spot, bumping Oldham to her bronze-medal showing.

Evan McEachran, 22, of Oakville, Ont., finished just off the podium in fourth spot in the men's slopestyle event after posting a score of 82.43 on his second run.

Fellow Canadian Etienne Geoffroy Gagnon, 22, of Whitehorse, Yukon, finished seventh out of the 16 skiers in the final with his best score of 79.81 on his first run.

WATCH | Megan Oldham discusses winning bronze medal:

Parry Sound, Ontario's Megan Oldman discusses her 3rd place result in World Cup ski slopestyle. 0:34

After scoring 86.25 points on his first run, Swiss skier Andri Ragettli improved to 88.73 on his second trip down the hill to win finish first and win gold.

American's Colby Stevenson and Nicholas Goepper finished in second and third respectively with scores of 88.60 and 86.36.