Canada's Nadeau, Duchaine fly to best ever aerials World Cup finishes at Deer Valley

Canada's Emile Nadeau and Alexandre Duchaine flew to best ever World Cup finishes at an aerials freestyle skiing event in Deer Valley, Utah, on Saturday.

Nadeau, 17, finished just short of a medal in fourth with 96.58 points. While Duchaine, 16, was right on his heels in fifth with 92.

Switzerland's Noe Roth, however, carried the day, after pipping Justin Schoenfeld (123.08) of the United States with an applause-rousing 126.70 on the final jump of the competition.

Roth's compatriot, Pirmin Werner came third (114.93) to close out the top three.

On the women's side, Australia's Danielle Scott claimed top honours with 90.59 points. While Americans Winter Vinecki (87.77) and Kaila Kuhn (74.82) took silver and bronze respectively.

Naomy Boudreau-Guertin was Canada's top finisher in eighth with 69.02.