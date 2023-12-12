Canada's Schmidt siblings take gold, bronze in ski cross World Cup races

Canada's Schmidt siblings keep racking up hardware on the World Cup ski cross circuit.

Ottawa's Jared Schmidt took gold in the men's event while his sister Hannah Schmidt claimed bronze in the women's final on Thursday in Innichen, Italy.

The double podium comes nine days after the duo each won gold in Arosa, Switzerland.

Thursday's gold marked the third consecutive win on the season for Jared Schmidt, 26, after victories in Val Thorens, France and in Arosa.

3rd World Cup ski cross win in a row for Canada's Jared Schmidt, sister Hannah wins bronze Duration 4:09 Ottawa's Jared Schmidt claimed his third World Cup ski cross win of the season, this time in Innichen, Italy,

"It just feels great, three back-to-back, " Jared Schmidt said after his race. "It's what we work so hard to do and feels good to be able to do it...it's been a wild ride and that's three in a row."

Schmidt finished the big final in one minute 15.01 seconds, ahead of the French duo of Nicolas Raffort (1:15.73) and Youri Duplessis Kergomard (1:15.14).

Hannah Schmidt, 29, earned her third-career World Cup medal with the bronze-medal result in Innichen, following the victory in Arosa and a silver last season in Val Thorens, France.

Sweden's Sandra Naeslund took gold in 1:17.97 while Switzerland's Fanny Smith (1:19.07) narrowly beat Schmidt (1:19.16) for silver.

Canada's Hannah Schmidt finds World Cup ski cross podium again Duration 3:37 Back to back World Cup ski cross podiums for Ottawa's Hannah Schmidt as she captured the bronze medal Thursday in Innichen, Italy.

"We have the confidence right now, both Jared and I," Hannah Schmidt said after the event. "We've worked really hard and I think we've proven ourselves and that confidence is key and we're really building on that."

The World Cup ski cross season continues Friday with men's and women's races beginning at 6 a.m. ET and they will be streamed live� on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.