Canadian brother-sister duo wins ski cross World Cup races on same day

As of one week ago, neither Hannah nor Jared Schmidt had ever won gold on the ski cross World Cup circuit.

But that all changed on Tuesday in Arosa, Switzerland, where the Ottawa siblings each captured the top spot in their respective races.

Hannah Schmidt, 29, earned her victory by escaping a wild final race contested in the rain. The three other competitors — Canada's Marielle Thompson, France's Marielle Berger Sabbatel and Austria's Christina Foedermayr — all collided on one of the first turns of the course, taking each other out in the process.

That cleared the path for Schmidt to cruise to her first-ever gold medal, and her second podium appearance on the World Cup stage. She previously earned a silver last season at Val Thorens, France.

WATCH | Hannah Schmidt emerges victorious in wild women's final:

Ottawa's Hannah Schmidt wins 1st career World Cup ski cross race, Marielle Thompson 2nd Duration 1:56 Hannah Schmidt joined her brother Jared claiming top spot at the World Cup ski cross races in Arosa, Switzerland Tuesday.

"I would say a little bit of luck was involved, but it feels amazing. … I'm super happy with today," Schmidt said after the race.

The remaining skiers were all awarded a tie for second.

WATCH: Jared Schmidt discusses 1st-ever win:

Hannah Schmidt of Ottawa comments on 1st career World Cup ski cross win Duration 0:22 Hannah Schmidt speaks about a wild big final at World Cup ski cross race in Arosa, Switzerland.

Jared Schmidt's path to the top of the podium was decidedly less cluttered.

The 26-year-old, who just won his first race on Friday, oddly also in Val Thorens, edged Canadian teammate and reigning Crystal Globe winner Reece Howden at the finish line to take top spot.

Sweden's Erik Mobaerg grabbed bronze.

The ski cross season continues next Thursday with men's and women's races in Innichen, Italy. Live streaming begins on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem at 5:45 a.m. ET.