Canada's Reece Howden races to gold at ski cross World Cup in Sweden
Reece Howden captured his second medal of the weekend in Idre Fjall, Sweden, as the Canadian ski cross racer won gold on Sunday to go along with the silver medal he captured on Saturday.
Fellow Canadian Marielle Thompson takes bronze in women's big final
Reece Howden captured his second medal of the weekend in Idre Fjall, Sweden, as the Canadian ski cross racer won gold on Sunday to go along with the silver medal he captured on Saturday.
Howden, of Cultus Lake, B.C., has now landed on the World Cup podium in five consecutive races and sits atop the overall ski cross World Cup standings.
On the women's side, Marielle Thompson skied to a bronze medal on Sunday, improving upon her fifth-place result on Saturday.
In other Canadian results, Ottawa's Jared Schmidt finished sixth overall in the men's event, while Tiana Gairns, of Prince George, B.C., won the women's small final for a fifth-place finish.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?