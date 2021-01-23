Canada's Reece Howden races to gold at ski cross World Cup in Sweden

Reece Howden captured his second medal of the weekend in Idre Fjall, Sweden, as the Canadian ski cross racer won gold on Sunday to go along with the silver medal he captured on Saturday.

Howden, of Cultus Lake, B.C., has now landed on the World Cup podium in five consecutive races and sits atop the overall ski cross World Cup standings.

On the women's side, Marielle Thompson skied to a bronze medal on Sunday, improving upon her fifth-place result on Saturday.

In other Canadian results, Ottawa's Jared Schmidt finished sixth overall in the men's event, while Tiana Gairns, of Prince George, B.C., won the women's small final for a fifth-place finish.