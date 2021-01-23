Content
Canada's Reece Howden races to gold at ski cross World Cup in Sweden

Reece Howden captured his second medal of the weekend in Idre Fjall, Sweden, as the Canadian ski cross racer won gold on Sunday to go along with the silver medal he captured on Saturday.

Fellow Canadian Marielle Thompson takes bronze in women's big final

Ski cross racer Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C., shown in this file photo, scored a World Cup ski cross gold medal on Sunday in Sweden.

Howden, of Cultus Lake, B.C., has now landed on the World Cup podium in five consecutive races and sits atop the overall ski cross World Cup standings.

On the women's side, Marielle Thompson skied to a bronze medal on Sunday, improving upon her fifth-place result on Saturday.

In other Canadian results, Ottawa's Jared Schmidt finished sixth overall in the men's event, while Tiana Gairns, of Prince George, B.C., won the women's small final for a fifth-place finish.

