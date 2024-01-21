Ottawa's Hannah Schmidt rules ski cross for 2nd straight day, winning 4-woman final

Hannah Schmidt has won her second women's World Cup ski cross in as many days.

The 29-year-old from Ottawa finished first in her four-woman final for the second straight day at Alberta's Nakiska Ski Resort.

"It's been amazing. Back-to-back [victories] is pretty cool," she told the International Ski and Snowboard Federation. "

Schmidt's teammate Britt Phelan from Mont-Tremblant, Que., finished third behind runner-up Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France.

Canada's men had a tough day with none making the final.

Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr was the men's winner ahead of runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and Youri Duplessis Kergomard of France in third.

It was Schmidt's third win this season after the first of her career Dec. 12 in Arosa, Switzerland, where she and brother Jared were both victorious.

Nakiska's course is one of the longer tracks on the World Cup circuit and underwent alterations this year for sharper turns.

Canada's ski cross team heads to St. Moritz, Switzerland for the next World Cup on Sunday.

WATCH | Schmidt continues torrid pace in women's ski cross at Nakiska: