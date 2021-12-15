Content
Canada's Reece Howden scores ski cross silver in Sweden

Canadian ski cross racer Reece Howden landed on the World Cup podium on Saturday in Idre Fjall, Sweden, winning a silver medal in the men's big final.

Fellow Canadian Marielle Thompson finishes 4th with small final win

CBC Sports ·
Reece Howden, shown in this file photo, scored a World Cup ski cross silver medal on Saturday in Sweden. (Pontus Lundahl/The Associated Press)

Howden, of Cultus Lake, B.C., finished just behind Sweden's David Mobaerg, who took gold.

Erik Mobaerg, also of Sweden, rounded out the podium, claiming the bronze medal.

Ottawa's Jared Schmidt won the men's small final for a fifth-place result, while Toronto' Kevin Drury finished right behind for sixth overall.

On the women's side, Whistler, B.C. racer Marielle Thompson finished fifth after winning the women's small final. That race included two other Canadians, Tiana Gairns, of Prince George, B.C., and Ottawa's Hannah Schmidt, who finished seventh and eighth, respectively.

