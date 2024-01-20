Hannah Schmidt captures ski cross gold on home snow in Nakiska, Alta.

Content
Hannah Schmidt of Ottawa won the women's big final in World Cup ski cross action on Saturday in Nakiska, Alta., near Calgary, while Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C., won the men's event.

Canadian women's ski cross athlete competes in World Cup action in January 2023.
Hannah Schmidt of Ottawa captured the women's ski cross World Cup event on Saturday in Nakiska, Alta., Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., was second, while Canadian teammate Reece Howden took the men's race. (Anders Wiklund /TT News Agency via Associated Press/File)

Hannah Schmidt of Ottawa won the women's big final in World Cup ski cross action on Saturday in Nakiska, Alta., near Calgary.

The 29-year-old entered the weekend third in the women's World Cup standings.

In December, Schmidt collected bronze in Innichen, Italy.

Nine days earlier, Hannah and her brother, Jared, captured the top spot in their respective races in Arosa, Switzerland.

Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., was second on Saturday followed by Fanny Smith of Switzerland.

WATCH | Hannah Schmidt beats fellow Canadian Marielle Thompson in Nakiska, Alta.:

Canada's Schmidt gold, Thompson silver at World Cup ski cross race at Nakiska

56 minutes ago
Duration 3:19
Hannah Schmidt claimed her second World Cup ski cross win of the season, and teammate Marielle Thompson took the silver Saturday in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Jared Schmidt, 26, failed to advance to the men's quarterfinals on Saturday.

Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C., won the big final over Terence Tchiknavorian of France, with Switzerland's Alex Fiva picking up bronze.

Canada's India Sherret and Britt Phelan didn't finish the women's small final, won by Talina Gantenbein of Switzerland.

The World Cup ski cross season continues in Nakiska on Sunday. Men's and women's races begin at 2:15 p.m. ET and will stream live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

WATCH | Howden wins 1st World Cup ski cross race of season:

Canada's Howden captures his 1st World Cup ski cross race of the season

54 minutes ago
Duration 3:00
Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C. won Saturday's ski cross race at Nakiska, his tenth career World Cup win.
