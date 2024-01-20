Hannah Schmidt captures ski cross gold on home snow in Nakiska, Alta.

Hannah Schmidt of Ottawa won the women's big final in World Cup ski cross action on Saturday in Nakiska, Alta., near Calgary.

The 29-year-old entered the weekend third in the women's World Cup standings.

In December, Schmidt collected bronze in Innichen, Italy.

Nine days earlier, Hannah and her brother, Jared, captured the top spot in their respective races in Arosa, Switzerland.

Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., was second on Saturday followed by Fanny Smith of Switzerland.

Canada's Schmidt gold, Thompson silver at World Cup ski cross race at Nakiska Duration 3:19 Hannah Schmidt claimed her second World Cup ski cross win of the season, and teammate Marielle Thompson took the silver Saturday in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Jared Schmidt, 26, failed to advance to the men's quarterfinals on Saturday.

Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C., won the big final over Terence Tchiknavorian of France, with Switzerland's Alex Fiva picking up bronze.

Canada's India Sherret and Britt Phelan didn't finish the women's small final, won by Talina Gantenbein of Switzerland.

The World Cup ski cross season continues in Nakiska on Sunday. Men's and women's races begin at 2:15 p.m. ET and will stream live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

