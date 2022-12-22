Content
Canada's Reece Howden strikes gold at ski cross World Cup in Italy

Reece Howden led Canada to the top at the ski cross World Cup podium in Innichen, Italy, on Thursday.

24-year-old Cultus Lake, B.C., native adds to Wednesday silver medal

CBC Sports ·
A alpine skiing athlete celebrates with Canadian gear on while holding his ski with his right hand and a trophy with his left hand. He's joined by five people on his right side and seven on his left side, these all standing up. The ones close to him hold a Canadian flag to the air. There are also eleven people on their knee in front of the aforementioned group. A man is seen laying down in the snow in front of the group seen kneeling.
Reece Howden, seen holding his ski and a trophy after claiming a ski cross World Cup gold medal on Thursday in Innichen, Italy, celebrates the result with teammates and coaching members. (@Alpine_Canada/Twitter)

The 24-year-old Cultus Lake, B.C., native struck gold in the men's ski cross race for his first win of the season, edging silver medallist Ryo Sugai of Japan and German Niklas Bachsleitner, who was third.

Italy's Simone Deromedis, who missed out on a podium finish, was the other athlete competing in the big final.

Canadians Brady Leman and Kristofor Mahler were ousted in a quarter-final.

WATCH | Howden captures ski cross World Cup gold medal:

B.C.'s Reece Howden races to ski cross World Cup gold in Italy

9 hours ago
Duration 4:54
Following up on his silver medal on Wednesday, Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C. won gold in the men's World Cup ski cross race in Innichen, Italy on Thursday.

Howden also won a silver medal in Innichen on Wednesday. He now owns 12 career World Cup podium appearances in 35 starts.

Howden was eliminated in the quarter-finals at the Beijing Olympics.

In the women's event, Courtney Hoffos and Hannah Schmidt finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in the small final as the best-ranked Canadians.

Cameron goes back-to-back

The Canadian flag also made its way to the top spot of the podium in St. Moritz, Switzerland — courtesy of Cameron Alexander.

The 25-year-old repeated his Tuesday result to win the men's downhill event at the Europa Cup on Thursday.

Alexander had a time of 1:23.79, going 0.43 seconds faster than Gilles Roulin, who was racing at home. Slovakia's Nejc Naralocnik completed the podium.

Canada's Jeffrey Read was fifth, missing out on a podium spot by 0.18 seconds.

