Canada's Marielle Thompson wins 2nd straight World Cup ski cross final

Canadian women continued to dominate the top of the podium at a World Cup ski cross event in Bakuriani, Georgia on Saturday.

Marielle Thompson, of Whistler, B.C., won her second World Cup gold medal in as many races while teammate Brittany Phelan, of Mont-Tremblant, Que., took silver.

Thompson's win also marked the sixth straight gold medal won by a Canadian woman on the World Cup ski cross circuit this season.

Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France finished in third place to take bronze.

The win is Thompson's third this season and the 28th World Cup victory of her career. Today's gold medal also gave her the lead in the overall standings.

"It is a bonus to be back as the overall leader, I think it has been more than a year for me, so that is very special," the three-time Crystal Globe winner said.

Phelan also took silver in Thompson's last win, which came last weekend in Italy. It was the fourth time she's landed on the podium this season.

"I have been feeling pretty good on my skis, getting into the final and on the podium, it feels like it is all coming together. It is cool to see my hard work paying off," Phelan said.

India Sherret, Cranbrook, B.C., won the small final to finish fifth overall.

On the men's side, Sweden's David Mobaerg took gold, with Germany's Florian Wilmsmann and Switzerland's Alex Fiva taking silver and brinze, respectively.

Ottawa's Jared Schmidt was the top Canadian men's finisher, taking 11th place.