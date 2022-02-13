Skip to Main Content
Watch Canada's Marion Thénault compete in Olympic women's aerials final

Watch live coverage of the women's aerials final at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Monday, beginning at 6 a.m. ET. Canada won the first-ever bronze medal in mixed team aerials Thursday and will look to add individual medals to that tally as Marion Thénault competes in the women's final.

Live coverage begins on Monday at 6 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Freestyle Skiing - Women's Aerials Final

Watch the Final for Women's Aerials in Freestyle Skiing on Day 10 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's aerials final at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Canada's Marion Thénault will compete in the women's final beginning on Monday at 6 a.m. ET.

Fellow Canadians Flavie Aumond and Naomy Boudreau-Guertin not not advance to the final.

Thenault teamed up with fellow Canadians Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving to win the first-ever bronze medal in mixed team aerials on Thursday as the event made its Olympic debut at Beijing 2022.

Team Canada's bronze was a remarkable finish for the young team. Thenault, 21, only began freestyle skiing in 2017 after being recruited by Freestyle Canada — she had previously spent 14 years as a gymnast.

She only became a full-time member of the World Cup team in the 2020-21 season, but landed on a couple of World Cup podiums and finished sixth at the world championships.

WATCH | Mixed team aerials final:

Canada surprises with bronze in mixed team aerials

4 days ago
Duration 2:14
Lewis Irving's final jump was enough to secure bronze for teammates Marion Thenault, Miha Fontaine and himself at Beijing 2022. 2:14
