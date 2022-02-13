Watch Canada's Marion Thénault compete in Olympic women's aerials final

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's aerials final at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Canada's Marion Thénault will compete in the women's final beginning on Monday at 6 a.m. ET.

Fellow Canadians Flavie Aumond and Naomy Boudreau-Guertin not not advance to the final.

Thenault teamed up with fellow Canadians Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving to win the first-ever bronze medal in mixed team aerials on Thursday as the event made its Olympic debut at Beijing 2022.

Team Canada's bronze was a remarkable finish for the young team. Thenault, 21, only began freestyle skiing in 2017 after being recruited by Freestyle Canada — she had previously spent 14 years as a gymnast.

She only became a full-time member of the World Cup team in the 2020-21 season, but landed on a couple of World Cup podiums and finished sixth at the world championships.

WATCH | Mixed team aerials final: