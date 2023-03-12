Canada's Gairns, Howden capture World Cup ski cross bronze medals

Canada's Tiana Gairns and Reece Howden both skied onto the podium at a World Cup ski cross event in Veysonnaz, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Gairns, of Prince George, B.C., finished the women's big final behind gold medallist Fanny Smith of Switzerland and silver medallist Jade Grillet Aubert of France.

Fellow Canadian Marielle Thompson, of Whistler, B.C., finished fourth.

The women's small final was dominated by Canadian entries – Courtney Hoffos (Windermere, B.C.), Hannah Schmidt (Ottawa), and India Sherret (Cranbrook, B.C.) finished sixth, seventh and eighth-overall, respectively.

Thompson is third in the women's overall standings with 524 points. Sweden's Sandra Naeslund is the runaway leader (900), while Smith (541) sits second.

In the men's big final, Howden, of Cultus Lake, B.C., crossed the line after winner David Mobaerg of Sweden and Ryo Sugai of Japan.

Howden leads the men's overall World Cup standings with 596 points. Mobaerg sits in second, trailing Howden by 57 points.

Calgary's Brady Leman ended his day in sixth, while Toronto's Kevin Drury finished ninth.

The final World Cup races of the season begin on Friday in Craigleith, Ont. Watch a live stream of those races on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.