Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New

Canada's Gairns, Howden capture World Cup ski cross bronze medals

Canada's Tiana Gairns and Reece Howden both skied onto the podium at a World Cup ski cross event in Veysonnaz, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Howden maintains lead in men's overall World Cup standings

CBC Sports ·
A skier smiles as he crosses the finish line.
Canada's Reece Howden, shown in this January 2021 file photo, clinched the men's World Cup ski cross overall title in Bakuriani, Georgia, on Saturday. (File/The Associated Press)

Canada's Tiana Gairns and Reece Howden both skied onto the podium at a World Cup ski cross event in Veysonnaz, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Gairns, of Prince George, B.C., finished the women's big final behind gold medallist Fanny Smith of Switzerland and silver medallist Jade Grillet Aubert of France.

Fellow Canadian Marielle Thompson, of Whistler, B.C., finished fourth.

The women's small final was dominated by Canadian entries – Courtney Hoffos (Windermere, B.C.), Hannah Schmidt (Ottawa), and India Sherret (Cranbrook, B.C.) finished sixth, seventh and eighth-overall, respectively.

Thompson is third in the women's overall standings with 524 points. Sweden's Sandra Naeslund is the runaway leader (900), while Smith (541) sits second.

In the men's big final, Howden, of Cultus Lake, B.C., crossed the line after winner David Mobaerg of Sweden and Ryo Sugai of Japan.

Howden leads the men's overall World Cup standings with 596 points. Mobaerg sits in second, trailing Howden by 57 points. 

Calgary's Brady Leman ended his day in sixth, while Toronto's Kevin Drury finished ninth.

The final World Cup races of the season begin on Friday in Craigleith, Ont. Watch a live stream of those races on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now