Canada's Gairns, Howden capture World Cup ski cross bronze medals
Howden maintains lead in men's overall World Cup standings
Canada's Tiana Gairns and Reece Howden both skied onto the podium at a World Cup ski cross event in Veysonnaz, Switzerland, on Sunday.
Gairns, of Prince George, B.C., finished the women's big final behind gold medallist Fanny Smith of Switzerland and silver medallist Jade Grillet Aubert of France.
Fellow Canadian Marielle Thompson, of Whistler, B.C., finished fourth.
The women's small final was dominated by Canadian entries – Courtney Hoffos (Windermere, B.C.), Hannah Schmidt (Ottawa), and India Sherret (Cranbrook, B.C.) finished sixth, seventh and eighth-overall, respectively.
Thompson is third in the women's overall standings with 524 points. Sweden's Sandra Naeslund is the runaway leader (900), while Smith (541) sits second.
In the men's big final, Howden, of Cultus Lake, B.C., crossed the line after winner David Mobaerg of Sweden and Ryo Sugai of Japan.
Howden leads the men's overall World Cup standings with 596 points. Mobaerg sits in second, trailing Howden by 57 points.
Calgary's Brady Leman ended his day in sixth, while Toronto's Kevin Drury finished ninth.
The final World Cup races of the season begin on Friday in Craigleith, Ont. Watch a live stream of those races on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?