Canadians win gold, silver medals at World Cup ski cross event in France

Canadians captured a pair of medals from Day 2 of the World Cup ski cross stop in Val Thorens, France, on Friday.

Canada's Jared Schmidt was the second skier across the finish line in the men's big final but was awarded the gold medal.

French skier Youri Duplessis Kergomard was disqualified for contact with another competitor in the big final, handing the win to Ottawa's Schmidt.

Sweden's David Mobaerg was bumped up to silver and Johannes Rohrweck of Austria did not finish the race.

Reece Howden, of Cultus, Lake, B.C., was second in the small final for a sixth-overall finish.

On the women's side, Britt Phelan will be bringing home a silver medal from Val Thorens.

Tell us what you think! Help shape the future of CBC article pages by taking a quick survey. Take Survey

The Mont-Tremblant, Que., native finished 0.23 seconds back of gold medallist Daniela Maier of Germany.

Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France rounded out the medal winners, taking bronze, while Sandra Naeslund of Sweden was fourth.

Phelan had advanced to Thursday's big final but finished off the podium in fourth place.

Fellow Canadian Marielle Thompson, of Whistler, B.C., finished fifth overall by winning Friday's small final.

Canada's Hannah Schmidt was also in the small final, but did not finish.