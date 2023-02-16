Canada's Marielle Thompson surges to silver at ski cross World Cup

Canada's Marielle Thompson is once again atop the ski cross podium.

The Whistler, B.C., native won silver on Thursday at the World Cup stop in Austria, her fifth medal in eight races this season.

Thompson, 30, now has three silver medals to go with a pair of bronze.

Sweden's Sandra Naeslund continued her streak of winning every single gold medal in the 2022-23 campaign, while Germany's Daniela Maier rounded out the podium with bronze.

Thompson is a two-time Olympic medallist who scored gold at Sochi 2014. After a 17th-place finish at the 2018 Olympics, Thompson nearly missed out on 2022 entirely when she suffered a knee injury less than a year before the Games.

However, the Canadian rebounded to score silver in Beijing, once again placing behind Naeslund.

Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Tiana Gairns were eliminated in the semifinals in Austria.

Meanwhile, Canada's Kevin Drury narrowly missed the podium in the men's race, placing fourth. Another Swede, David Moaberg, won gold, while France's Youri Duplessis Kergomard and Bastien Midol earned silver and bronze, respectively.

Canadian Reece Howden, who'd reached five straight podiums including two gold, was knocked out in the quarterfinals.