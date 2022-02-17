Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday.

The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title.

Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal.

Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the race. Phelan, of Mont-Tremblant, Que., placed fourth in the World Cup standings to close out the season.

Marielle Thompson earns silver in World Cup ski cross Duration 4:20 Whistler, B.C.'s Marielle Thompson placed 2nd in the women's ski cross competition during the FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

Thompson, 29, is coming off the Beijing Games where she won her second career Olympic medal, with a silver. She has since followed it up with two more World Cup medals, including Saturday's silver, to make it 52 career World Cup podium finishes.

She won gold in the event at Sochi 2014.

On the men's side, Calgary native Brady Leman took hold of a bronze medal in the big final.

The 35-year-old was edged out by Italy's Simone Deromedis (silver) and Swede David Mobaerg who won gold.

It was quite the rebounding effort for Leman who finished eighth in Austria just a few days ago, as well as missing the podium at the Beijing Games in February.

He was the lone Canadian of four in the field to advance past the quarter-finals in Beijing. But he placed last in his semifinal heat after sitting second midway through the race, knocking him out of medal contention. He placed sixth overall after finishing second in the small final.

Leman had won gold in the men's ski cross at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

