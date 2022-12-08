Canada's Marielle Thompson scores silver medal at ski cross World Cup opener
Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed World Cup silver in the season-opening event in women's ski cross on Thursday in Val Thorens, France.
Result marks 53rd-career World Cup podium finish for Whistler, B.C. native
Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed women's World Cup ski cross silver in the season-opening event on Thursday in Val Thorens, France.
The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final, while Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein finished third in the event
Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Tiana Gairns finished fifth and 11th, respectively.
The silver medal marks Thompson's 53rd career World Cup podium finish, and follows last season's second career Olympic medal, with a silver at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.
She won gold in the event at Sochi 2014.
On the men's side, Austria's Johannes Rohrweck skied to the gold medal, while Calgary native Kevin Drury was the top Canadian in 13th.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?