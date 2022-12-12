Thompson, Howden capture ski cross silver at Switzerland World Cup event

Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed a silver medal in the women's ski cross big final while teammate Reece Howden followed suit on the men's side on Monday in World Cup action in Arosa, Switzerland.

Thompson, from Whistler, B.C., duplicated her result from last Thursday's season opener in Val Thorens, France, where she was edged by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final.

Monday's performance was the 54th World Cup podium finish for Thompson, who earned Olympic silver in Beijing last February.

Naeslund picked up the victory again in Arosa while Daniela Maier of Germany rounded out the medal podium.

Duration 3:31 Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., won a ski cross silver medal at the FIS World Cup stop in Arosa, Switzerland.

Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C., rebounded on Monday after failing to reach the podium during the first leg of the World Cup.

Terence Tchiknavorian of France captured gold, with Sweden's David Mabaerg collected bronze.

The next World Cup competition will be held Dec. 21-22 in Innichen, Italy.

