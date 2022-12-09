Canada's Hannah Schmidt wins ski cross silver at World Cup in France
Fellow Canadian India Sherret just misses the podium, finishes 4th in Val Thorens
There was hope for a one-two finish for Canada when two of its women's ski cross athletes, Hannah Schmidt and India Sherret found themselves in the FIS World Cup ski cross big final in Val Thorens, France on Friday.
There was not very placement changes during the race and Schmidt found herself steadily in second place throughout, resulting in a silver-medal finish for the 28-year-old Olympian from Ottawa.
The entire field completed the race behind Swedish skiier Sandra Naeslund, as the the reigning Olympic gold medallist took the top spot on the podium in Val Thorens.
On the men's side, Austrian Mathias Graf took gold, while Youri Duplessis Kergomard of France grabbed silver and Marc Bischofberger of Switzerland rounded dout the podium in bronze-medal position.
Reece Howden was the top Canadian men's finisher. Howden, of Chilliwack, B.C. finished third in his quarter-final heat and failed to make it through to the semis.
