Canada's Hannah Schmidt wins ski cross silver at World Cup in France

Two Canadians advanced to the ski cross big final on Friday at the FIS World Cup event in Val Thorens, France. Hannah Schmidt raced her way to the silver medal, but teammate India Sherret missed the podium with a fourth-place finish.

CBC Sports ·
Hannah Schmidt, shown in this file photo, did not make the podium last season on the ski cross World Cup circuit, but landed a silver medal on Friday in Val Thorens, France. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

There was hope for a one-two finish for Canada when two of its women's ski cross athletes, Hannah Schmidt and India Sherret found themselves in the FIS World Cup ski cross big final in Val Thorens, France on Friday. 

There was not very placement changes during the race and Schmidt found herself steadily in second place throughout, resulting in a silver-medal finish for the 28-year-old Olympian from Ottawa. 

Fellow Canadian India Sherret, of Cranbrook B.C.,  finished the race in fourth place behind bronze medallist Germany's Daniela Maier. 

The entire field completed the race behind Swedish skiier Sandra Naeslund, as the the reigning Olympic gold medallist took the top spot on the podium in Val Thorens.

WATCH | Schmidt races to silver in Val Thorens:

Ottawa's Hannah Schmidt snags silver in 2nd ski cross World Cup race in Val Thorens

2 hours ago
Duration 5:16
Ottawa's Hannah Schmidt won silver in the second day of racing at the FIS ski cross World Cup event in Val Thorens, France with teammate India Sherret of Cranbrook, B.C., finishing in fourth place.

On the men's side, Austrian Mathias Graf took gold, while Youri Duplessis Kergomard of France grabbed silver and Marc Bischofberger of Switzerland rounded dout the podium in bronze-medal position.

Reece Howden was the top Canadian men's finisher. Howden, of Chilliwack, B.C.  finished third in his quarter-final heat and failed to make it through to the semis. 

WATCH | World Cup ski cross full event from Val Thorens:

FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup Val Thorens: Ski cross day 2

6 hours ago
Duration 1:43:45
Watch the last day of the ski cross World Cup from Val Thorens, France.
