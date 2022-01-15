Canada's Kris Mahler wins World Cup ski cross gold on home snow in Olympic tune-up
Fellow Canadian Marielle Thompson claims silver in women's final in Alberta
Canada's Kris Mahler won a men's World Cup ski cross race Saturday at Nakiska ski resort in Alberta.
The 26-year-old from Canmore, Alta., collected the third podium of his career and his first victory since 2019.
He held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and Ryan Regez of Switzerland in a tight four-man final.
Reigning Olympic champion Brady Leman of Calgary finished fourth on the 1.2-kilometre Mighty Peace course.
Down to the LINE 👀<br><br>Canada's Kris Mahler comes out on top in a tight final to win GOLD 🇨🇦🥇<br><br>Calgary's Brady Leman finishes fourth <a href="https://t.co/yQmmDoMEjo">pic.twitter.com/yQmmDoMEjo</a>—@CBCOlympics
Sweden's Sandra Naeslund won her second women's race in as many days ahead of runner-up Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C.
The Canadian and Switzerland's Fanny Smith bumped and crashed in the second turn of a three-woman final leaving Naeslund skiing alone for the win.
Thompson got back on her skis and crossed the finish line for second.
Saturday's race was the Canadian ski cross team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The Canadians won't travel to a pair of races in Sweden next week because of COVID-19 concerns.
WATCH l Brady Leman reflects on journey to becoming Olympic champion:
