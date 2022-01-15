Skip to Main Content
Updated

Canada's Kris Mahler wins World Cup ski cross gold on home snow in Olympic tune-up

Canada's Kris Mahler won a men's World Cup ski cross race Saturday at Nakiska ski resort, while fellow Canadian Marielle Thompson claimed silver in the women's competition.

Fellow Canadian Marielle Thompson claims silver in women's final in Alberta

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian ski cross athlete Kristofer Mahler, pictured in 2021, reached the third World Cup podium of his career and first victory since 2019 in the men's ski cross final on Saturday at Nakiska ski resort in Alberta. (AP)

Canada's Kris Mahler won a men's World Cup ski cross race Saturday at Nakiska ski resort in Alberta.

The 26-year-old from Canmore, Alta., collected the third podium of his career and his first victory since 2019.

He held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and Ryan Regez of Switzerland in a tight four-man final.

Reigning Olympic champion Brady Leman of Calgary finished fourth on the 1.2-kilometre Mighty Peace course.

Sweden's Sandra Naeslund won her second women's race in as many days ahead of runner-up Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C.

The Canadian and Switzerland's Fanny Smith bumped and crashed in the second turn of a three-woman final leaving Naeslund skiing alone for the win.

Thompson got back on her skis and crossed the finish line for second.

Saturday's race was the Canadian ski cross team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Canadians won't travel to a pair of races in Sweden next week because of COVID-19 concerns.

WATCH l Brady Leman reflects on journey to becoming Olympic champion:

Returning Champions: Brady Leman

5 days ago
Duration 3:48
Canadian ski cross athlete Brady Leman reflects on his journey to winning an Olympic gold medal in PyeongChang and his outlook heading into the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. 3:48
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now