Canada's Reece Howden successfully defends Red Bull SuperSkicross title

Canada's Reece Howden won the Red Bull SuperSkicross men's event in Andermatt, Switzerland on Saturday for the second straight year.

The 23-year-old from Cultus Lake, B.C., had a good start and was able to hold off a charge from world champion Alex Fiva — finishing 0.30 seconds ahead of the Swiss skier. Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr completed the podium in third.

Fellow Canadians Brady Leman and Christopher Delbosco finished ninth and 14th, respectively.

"It was tough. With the track build this year, there was a lot of speed to be had – you just had to fight all the way through to the bottom," Howden said.

"That last race I tried to give myself the biggest head start I could, and then I just prayed and tried to ski as fast as possible, hoping that nobody got me. I was lucky to come home with a win last year, and to repeat is great way to end the season. I'm super happy."

WATCH l Canadian Reece Howden wins Red Bull SuperSkicross in Switzerland:

Canadian Reece Howden wins Red Bull SuperSkicross Duration 4:04 Howden edged Jean Frederic Chapuis for the win on the slopes of Andermatt, Switzerland. 4:04

In the women's event, Canada's Marielle Thompson also made it to the podium.

The two-time Olympic medallist from Whistler, B.C., finished third behind Switzerland's Fanny Smith, while reigning Olympic champion Sandra Naeslund of Sweden won the race.

Canada's Brittany Phelan and Courtney Hoffos crossed the finish line fifth and seventh, respectively.

WATCH l Canada's Marielle Thompson grabs bronze in women's event: