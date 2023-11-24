Canada's McEachran awarded 1st career ski slopestyle gold after finals cancelled

Canada's Evan McEachran earned his first career World Cup gold medal on Friday — but it may not have been exactly the way he envisioned.

McEachran, 26, was awarded first place at the competition based on his qualification run. Friday's final was cancelled due to severe winds in Stubai, Austria. With the forecast not promising any changes for the weekend, FIS, skiing's international governing body, chose to award podium places based on the only runs it was able to squeeze in on Thursday.

The Canadian's best qualifying run topped the standings with 93 points. Americans Mac Forehand (90.50) and Alexander Hall (88.75) were handed silver and bronze, respectively.

Fellow Canadian Max Moffatt was awarded sixth place while Jeremy Gagné ended up in 15th.

Though it may not have been a traditional victory for McEachran, the Oakville, Ont., native was able to build off the momentum he brought into the off-season after claiming silver in the final event of the 2022-23 season.

He missed the big air season opener in October in Switzerland.

The next freestyle World Cup begins Thursday and features big air competition.