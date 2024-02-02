Canada's India Sherret races to 1st career gold medal at ski cross World Cup

Canada's India Sherret has her first World Cup gold medal.

Sherret, the ski-cross racer from Cranbrook, B.C., led at every stage of Friday's competition in Alleghe, Italy en route to her first victory.

The 27-year-old last reached the podium in December 2019.

"Today is one of those days that makes all the hard work pay off," Sherret said in a press release. "There's been some crashes and some injuries over the last four years since my last podium and I'm proud and thankful to be here. I am very grateful for everyone who kept believing in me, the team, my family and friends and my sponsors."

Sherret competed at the 2018 Olympics, crashing out to finish 18th. She's continued to deal with injuries up to this year, but finally appears healthy with her victory marking a third top-10 finish in four races this season.

In the big final, Sherret jumped out to a fast start and was able to hold on, edging out a pair of Swiss racers, silver medallist Saskja Lack and bronze medallist Talina Gantenbein, to the finish line.

"The starts were going great today," Sherret said. "I tried to focus on being quick and being loose, and then carrying that speed through the rest of the run and really attacking it. There are so many emotions I don't really know what I'm feeling, but it does feel amazing."

Canadians Marielle Thompson, Brittany Phelan and Hannah Schmidt placed fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively. Schmidt continues to lead the overall standings.

In the men's race, Reece Howden placed fifth to jump ahead of fellow Canadian Jared Schmidt, who placed 20th, in the overall standings.

Sweden's Erik Mobaerg finished first for his first World Cup gold medal.

Another ski-cross race is set for Saturday in Italy.