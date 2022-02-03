Justine Dufour-Lapointe grabs final automatic qualifying spot for Olympic moguls final
Sister Chloé makes Canadian freestyle skiing history with 4th Games appearance
Justine Dufour-Lapointe moved closer for the chance at winning a third consecutive Olympic medal while sister Chloé made freestyle skiing history on Thursday in Zhangjiakou, China.
Justine secured the 10th and final automatic qualifying spot for Sunday's first of three finals, topping the Canadian women's contingent with a score of 71.45 on a cool, breezy evening.
Chloé just missed advancing directly to the final, placing 11th with 70.31 points while becoming the first Canadian woman to compete in freestyle skiing at four Winter Games. Sofiane Gagnon of Whistler, B.C., was 14th of 25 finishers (68.47) and will join her teammate on Sunday in battling for the remaining 10 spots for the first final.
Later Thursday, reigning Olympic champion Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., will compete in the men's qualification round at Genting Snow Park.
WATCH | Justine Dufour-Lapointe top Canadian in women's moguls qualifying:
