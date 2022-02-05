Watch Mikaël Kingsbury compete for Olympic moguls gold

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of the men's Olympic moguls final at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury is the reigning Olympic moguls champion, and he will look to defend that title at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.

The 29-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que. led the opening round of qualifying with 81.15 points on Thursday.

The three-time world champion is attempting to become the second men's moguls skier to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals and join fellow Canadian Alex Bilodeau, who achieved the feat in 2010 and 2014.

On his latest Olympic journey, Kingsbury overcame two broken vertebrae in his back suffered late in 2020 while training in Ruka, Finland.

WATCH | Dominant Kingsbury clinches berth in Olympic moguls final:

Kingsbury posts top score in qualification, advances to final Duration 1:57 Mikael Kingsbury started strong at Beijing 2022 with a score of 81.15 in the moguls competition. 1:57

Laurent Dumais won't join his Canadian teammate in the three-run Olympic men's moguls final after failing to place among the top 10 in the second and final qualification round on Saturday night.

Japan's Ikuma Horishima, the 2017 world champion who was 16th in the opening qualification round, finished fifth on Saturday to advance with a score of 76.19. He has defeated Kingsbury three times on the World Cup circuit this season.

For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.

WATCH | Returning Champions: Mikaël Kingsbury