New

Canada's Megan Oldham secures 2nd World Cup victory in women's slopestyle

Canada's Megan Oldham captured her second World Cup victory over her freestyle ski career Saturday, winning the women's slopestyle event.

20-year-old from Parry Sound, Ont., native's score initial run score of 75.41 holds up

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian Megan Oldham, seen here at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, won her second World Cup victory in her freestyle ski career on Saturday in the women's slopestyle event. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Poor weather had cancelled the first two days of competition, but it was worth the wait for the 20-year-old from Parry Sound, Ont., who won on the course that will host the 2023 freestyle world championships. She laid down a score of 75.41 on her first run, which would hold up as the best on the day.

Sarah Hoefflin of Switzerland earned silver (72.38 points), while Alia Delia Eichinger of Germany was third (67.00 points).

Oldham's older Bruce was Canada's only competitor on the men's side. The 23-year-old finished fourth.

WATCH | Oldham soars to 1st in the women's slopestyle:

Canada's Megan Oldham takes first in women's slopestyle World Cup in Bakuriani

5 hours ago
Duration 1:05
Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., finished in first place in the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle event at Bakuriani 2022. 1:05

Swiss athletes Andri Ragettli, Colin Wili and Thierry Wili swept the podium.

Megan Oldham's previous victory was almost three years ago in Silvaplana, Switzerland.

The World Cup circuit now moves to Tignes, France, where a slopestyle event is scheduled for next weekend. The season will conclude two weeks later in Silvaplana.

