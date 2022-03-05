Canada's Megan Oldham secures 2nd World Cup victory in women's slopestyle
Canada's Megan Oldham captured her second World Cup victory over her freestyle ski career Saturday, winning the women's slopestyle event.
20-year-old from Parry Sound, Ont., native's score initial run score of 75.41 holds up
Poor weather had cancelled the first two days of competition, but it was worth the wait for the 20-year-old from Parry Sound, Ont., who won on the course that will host the 2023 freestyle world championships. She laid down a score of 75.41 on her first run, which would hold up as the best on the day.
Sarah Hoefflin of Switzerland earned silver (72.38 points), while Alia Delia Eichinger of Germany was third (67.00 points).
Oldham's older Bruce was Canada's only competitor on the men's side. The 23-year-old finished fourth.
WATCH | Oldham soars to 1st in the women's slopestyle:
Swiss athletes Andri Ragettli, Colin Wili and Thierry Wili swept the podium.
Megan Oldham's previous victory was almost three years ago in Silvaplana, Switzerland.
The World Cup circuit now moves to Tignes, France, where a slopestyle event is scheduled for next weekend. The season will conclude two weeks later in Silvaplana.
