Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury bags bronze at moguls World Cup in New Hampshire

Mikaël Kingsbury is back on the moguls World Cup podium.

After an uncharacteristic 13th-place finish in the singles event in Quebec earlier in January, the three-time Olympic medallist bounced back to claim bronze in Waterville, N.H.

Kingsbury, of Deux-Montagnes, Que., posted the top score in the first run, but his second-run score of 80.07 was topped by Japan's Ikuma Horishima (85.84) and Australia's Cooper Woods (81.04).

Fellow Canadian Louis-David Chalifoux placed sixth with a score of 76.62.

In the women's event, Australia's Jakara Anthony outdid five Americans in the second run to win gold and clinch the Crystal Globe as the season-long champion. Jaelin Kauf and Hannah Soar, with silver and bronze respectively, rounded out the podium.

Saskatoon's Maia Schwinghammer was the top Canadian, placing eighth with her 67.57-point first run.

The 31-year-old Kingsbury has now reached the podium in five of six moguls World Cups with two gold and three bronze. He's fared even better in dual moguls, winning three of four World Cup stops and getting bronze in the fourth.

He'll return to compete in the dual moguls event in Waterville on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET with live coverage available on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.