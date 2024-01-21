Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Canada's Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold at World Cup in Val Saint-Côme, Que.

Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury raced to a dual moguls gold medal on home snow on Saturday, winning in Val Saint-Côme, Que., for his third victory in four World Cup stops in the discipline this season.

31-year-old from Deux-Montagne, Que., bounces back after disappointing Friday

CBC Sports ·
Three male skiers in racing gear are seen on the podium holding their skis. The middle one is seen celebrating.
Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury, centre, celebrates after winning gold in the men's World Cup dual moguls event in Val Saint-Come, Que., on Saturday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury raced to a dual moguls gold medal on home snow on Saturday, winning in Val Saint-Côme, Que., for his third victory in four World Cup stops in the discipline this season.

The 31-year-old Deux-Montagne, Que., native beat Filip Gravenfors of Sweden, now boasting 85 World Cup wins — the most ever for a moguls skier. Australia's Matt Graham took bronze.

Kingsbury bounced back from a disappointing session on Friday, which saw him finish 13th in the moguls event. Vaillancourt, from Drummondville, Que., finished that race in second place.

"I know I shot myself in the foot [yesterday], but I went back home, did amazing work with my team... I was quite quick in my warmups, so I knew I was going to feel good," Kingsbury said after the win.

WATCH l Kingsbury strikes gold in dual moguls on home snow:

Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold on home snow in Val St. Come, Que.

3 hours ago
Duration 2:27
Mikaël Kingsbury from Deux-Montagne, Que., claims his record-extending 85th World Cup victory and fifth of this season.

Vaillancourt was ninth on Saturday, followed by fellow Canadian Julien Viel in tenth. Samuel Goodison (12th) and Louis-David Chalifoux (15th) also cracked the top 15.

"This is a course that I love. I love training here, I know this course very well. But the way it was built this year was not quite to my advantage. Super long bumps, long distance... It's tougher for lighter skiers, and we saw yesterday with a podium with all six-foot guys."

The moguls and dual moguls World Cups return next week in Waterville Valley, N.H.

WATCH l Kingsbury on bouncing back to victory:

Mikaël Kingsbury on bouncing back to victory after disappointing performance

3 hours ago
Duration 1:22
Mikaël Kingsbury from Deux-Montagne, Que., discusses his disappointment at Friday's moguls event and how he was able to reach the top of the podium in the dual moguls competition on Saturday.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

Get up to speed on what's happening in sports. Delivered weekdays.

...

The next issue of The Buzzer will soon be in your inbox.

Discover all CBC newsletters in the Subscription Centre.opens new window

now