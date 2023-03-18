Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury kicks off men's moguls season with bronze medal in Finland

Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., opened the 2024 men's moguls season with a podium finish on Satuday.

The Pyeongchang 2018 gold medallist posted a score of 79.08 to secure the bronze medal in Ruka, Finland and comfortably edge home skier Olli Penttala (79.30) for third place.

Japan's Ikuma Horishima and Sweden's Walter Wallberg took gold and silver, respectively, with scores of 82.68 and 79.88.

Canadian Julien Viel was eighth.

Kingsbury has 10 discipline titles in the moguls World Cup, sweeping the two events (moguls and dual moguls) three times. He also holds the record for most overall Freestyle World Cup titles, with nine.

The next event in the season is set for Idre Fjäll, Sweden, next weekend.

