Content
Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury kicks off men's moguls season with bronze medal in Finland

Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., opened the 2024 men's moguls season with a podium finish on Satuday. The Pyeongchang 2018 gold medallist posted a score of 79.08 to secure the bronze medal in Ruka, Finland.

A skier poses for a photograph while holding three Crystal Globe trophies.
Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., is shown in this 2022 file photo holding his Crystal Globes representing his moguls, dual moguls and overall World Cup titles. Kingsbury repeated the sweep in 2023. (Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., opened the 2024 men's moguls season with a podium finish on Satuday.

The Pyeongchang 2018 gold medallist posted a score of 79.08 to secure the bronze medal in Ruka, Finland and comfortably edge home skier Olli Penttala (79.30) for third place.

Japan's Ikuma Horishima and Sweden's Walter Wallberg took gold and silver, respectively, with scores of 82.68 and 79.88.

Canadian Julien Viel was eighth.

WATCH l Kingsbury bags bronze medal at FIS freestyle skiing World Cup moguls event:

Mikaël Kingsbury claims World Cup moguls bronze in Finland

1 hour ago
Duration 3:21
Featured VideoMikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., bagged a bronze medal at the FIS freestyle skiing World Cup moguls event in Ruka, Finland.

Kingsbury has 10 discipline titles in the moguls World Cup, sweeping the two events (moguls and dual moguls) three times. He also holds the record for most overall Freestyle World Cup titles, with nine.

The next event in the season is set for Idre Fjäll, Sweden, next weekend.

WATCH l Mikaël Kingsbury finishes 2023 season on top:

Mikael Kingsbury clinches dual moguls season title with gold medal

9 months ago
Duration 3:16
Featured VideoThe Canadian skier topped the podium in Almaty to nail down another Crystal Globe.
