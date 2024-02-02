Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New

Mikaël Kingsbury wins moguls gold to pass Stenmark with 87th career World Cup victory

Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury passed alpine legend Ingemar Stenmark with 87 career World Cup wins by capturing moguls gold on Thursday in Deer Valley, Utah.

Canadian freestyle icon trails Japan's Horishima in overall season standings

CBC Sports ·
A men's freestyle skier, wearing a red and white ski suit, black toque, poses for a photograph as he holds a trophy in one hand and his skis in the other.
Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury reacts after winning the men's moguls competition at Deer Valley, Utah, on Thursday. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury passed alpine legend Ingemar Stenmark with 87 career World Cup wins by capturing moguls gold on Thursday in Deer Valley, Utah.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., now has the most men's World Cup victories in any FIS Olympic discipline.

Japan's Ikuma Horishima finished second in Deer Valley, which kept him in the lead of the overall moguls World Cup standings. Horishima holds a 30-point lead over Kingsbury with just one event remaining in the season.

Sweden's Filip Gravenfors rounded out the podium by taking bronze on Thursday.

WATCH | Kingsbury passes alpine legend Stenmark with 87th World Cup victory:

Mikaël Kingsbury passes alpine legend Ingemar Stenmark with his 87th World Cup victory

1 hour ago
Duration 0:55
Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., won the men's moguls competition in Deer Valley, Utah on Thursday to claim his 87th career FIS freestyle World Cup victory, moving past alpine ski legend Ingemar Stenmark.

Kingsbury has 10 medals (seven gold, four bronze) in moguls and dual moguls on the World Cup circuit this season.

In women's competition, American Olivia Giaccio took gold (75.42) while her teammate Jaelin Kauf (70.87) snagged silver. Japan's Hinako Tomitaka (67.33) finished in bronze-medal position.

Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert (65.15) was the top Canadian in eighth.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

Get up to speed on what's happening in sports. Delivered weekdays.

...

The next issue of The Buzzer will soon be in your inbox.

Discover all CBC newsletters in the Subscription Centre.opens new window

now