Mikaël Kingsbury wins moguls gold to pass Stenmark with 87th career World Cup victory

Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury passed alpine legend Ingemar Stenmark with 87 career World Cup wins by capturing moguls gold on Thursday in Deer Valley, Utah.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., now has the most men's World Cup victories in any FIS Olympic discipline.

Japan's Ikuma Horishima finished second in Deer Valley, which kept him in the lead of the overall moguls World Cup standings. Horishima holds a 30-point lead over Kingsbury with just one event remaining in the season.

Sweden's Filip Gravenfors rounded out the podium by taking bronze on Thursday.

Kingsbury has 10 medals (seven gold, four bronze) in moguls and dual moguls on the World Cup circuit this season.

In women's competition, American Olivia Giaccio took gold (75.42) while her teammate Jaelin Kauf (70.87) snagged silver. Japan's Hinako Tomitaka (67.33) finished in bronze-medal position.

Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert (65.15) was the top Canadian in eighth.