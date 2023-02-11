Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Kingsbury, Julien Viel soar to dual moguls World Cup silver, bronze for Canada

Mikaël Kingsbury of Canada finished second to Japan's Ikuma Horishima in the men's dual moguls World Cup final on Saturday in Valmalenco, Italy. Julien Viel, Kingsbury's teammate, earned bronze in the small final for his first-ever World Cup medal.

Kingsbury widens lead atop World Cup standings to 68 points over Sweden's Wallberg

CBC Sports ·
A male skier flips upside down.
Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., pictured, placed second to Walter Wallberg of Sweden in the men's dual moguls World Cup event in Italy on Saturday, one spot ahead of teammate Julien Viel. (Jeff Swinger/The Associated Press via The Canadian Press)

A familiar Canadian athlete and his teammate, a fresh face on the dual moguls World Cup circuit, reached the medal podium on Saturday in Valmalenco, Italy.

Two-time Olympic medallist Mikaël Kingsbury finished second to Japan's Ikuma Horishima in the men's final while Julien Viel captured his first-ever World Cup medal when he defeated American Dylan Walczyk for bronze in the small final.

Kingsbury's achievement came one week after the native of Deux-Montagnes, Que., won his 78th career World Cup gold medal at an event in Park City, Utah.

Kingsbury strengthened his lead atop the dual moguls World Cup standings and holds a 362-294 edge over Sweden's Walter Wallberg, who finished ninth on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Kingsbury also surpassed 800 points in the overall moguls standings with 802, having clinched the top spot over Horishima (578 points).

WATCH | Kingsbury claims silver medal in Valmalenco, Italy:

Mikael Kingsbury lands dual moguls silver

3 hours ago
Duration 2:01
The Canadian legend grabbed his ninth medal of the year with a second-place finish in Valmalenco.

Viel's previous best finish in dual moguls on the World Cup stage was 11th on Jan. 28, earned on home snow in Val Saint-Come, Que.

The 21-year-old from Mont-Saint-Anne, Que., also cracked the top 10 on Feb. 2 in the moguls event with a ninth-place finish at Deer Valley in Park City and sits 10th in the World Cup standings.

WATCH | Viel wins 1st World Cup medal:

Canada's Julien Viel gets 1st career World Cup medal

3 hours ago
Duration 2:24
The Mont-Saint-Anne, Quebec native finished third in Valmalenco for dual moguls bronze.

Elliot Vaillancourt, who finished 14th in Italy, remains the No. 2 Canadian with 215 points with Viel two behind in 13th.

Gabriel Dufresne (15th) and Brenden Kelly (30th) rounded out the Canadian men's results on Saturday.

In the women's competition, Saskatoon's Maïa Schwinghammer was the top Canadian in 12th, followed by Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert of Sainte-Adèle, Que. (19th) and Aurora, Ont., native Berkley Brown (23rd).

Perrine Laffont of France won the event, while American Elizabeth Lemley and Japan's Anri Kawamura won silver and bronze, respectively.

Laffont leads the women's overall moguls World Cup standings with 750 points, with Schwinghammer top Canadian in 10th.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now