Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday.

The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00.

American Nick Page, who edged Kingsbury for gold in Saturday's event, took dual moguls bronze.

Kingsbury leaves Idre Fjall with two medals, after taking silver in Saturday's moguls event.

The Canadian has 10 overall World Cup titles to his credit, and is looking to add an 11th in the 2022-23 season.

The 30-year-old won Olympic gold in 2018, silver in 2014 and silver again last February in Beijing.