Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden
Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday.
Deux-Montagnes, Que. native leaves Idre Fjall with 2 medal wins
Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday.
The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00.
American Nick Page, who edged Kingsbury for gold in Saturday's event, took dual moguls bronze.
Kingsbury leaves Idre Fjall with two medals, after taking silver in Saturday's moguls event.
The Canadian has 10 overall World Cup titles to his credit, and is looking to add an 11th in the 2022-23 season.
The 30-year-old won Olympic gold in 2018, silver in 2014 and silver again last February in Beijing.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?