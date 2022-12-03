Kingsbury captures moguls silver in Sweden, defeating reigning Olympic champ Wallberg

Mikaël Kingsbury exacted a measure of revenge against reigning Olympic champion Walter Wallberg, though American Nick Page proved to be tougher challenge in moguls World Cup action on Saturday.

Page scored 81.02 points on his second run to defeat Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., who posted 79.06 in Idre Fjäll, Sweden. Wallberg, who recorded 83.23 in the six-man super final at the Beijing Olympics last March to beat Kingsbury, rounded out the medal podium with 78.98.

Japan's Ikuma Horishima (78.46) was fourth on Saturday, one week after finishing second to his Canadian rival in Ruka, Finland, where Kingsbury picked up his 75th career World Cup victory.

Kingsbury, who has reached a World Cup podium 145 times in his storied career, was the lone Canadian in Saturday's event.

Now in his 12th season on the World Cup circuit, Kingsbury said he's as motivated as ever.

Duration 1:59

"I'm always excited for the first race of the season. So I've never had a problem with motivation, really," said Kingsbury. "I want to be there. I want to be the last guy to go. I want to be in those positions. I want to feel nervous."

Kingsbury's six world championship gold medals and 10 overall World Cup titles are records becoming virtually untouchable as he gears up to add to them this season.

The 30-year-old won Olympic gold in 2018, silver in 2014 and silver again last February in Beijing.