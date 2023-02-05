Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury strikes gold at moguls event in Sweden

Mikaël Kingsbury is back on the top of the podium in World Cup moguls.

The Deux-Montagnes, Que., native scored 85.02 points to win the gold medal in Idre Fjall, Sweden, on Friday.

American Nick Page was second, with a score of 79.55, while Sweden's Filip Gravenfors (79.53) took bronze.

Kingsbury, the 2018 Olympic gold medallist, won bronze in the season-opening World Cup event last weekend in Ruka, Finland.

Kingsbury has 10 discipline titles in the moguls World Cup, sweeping the two events (moguls and dual moguls) three times. He also holds the record for most overall Freestyle World Cup titles, with nine.

He'll be back in action on Saturday in Idre Fjall as the dual moguls event begins at 6 a.m. ET. That competition will be live streamed on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, and on CBC Gem.