Mikaël Kingsbury wins moguls bronze at World Cup stop in Georgia
Deux-Montagnes, Que., native has reached podium in all 6 events this season
Canadian moguls star Mikaël Kingsbury continued his streak of podium finishes at World Cup moguls events this season with another medal win on Friday.
The 31-year-old Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed a bronze medal in Bakuriani, Georgia, for his sixth podium appearance in as many races.
Japan's Ikuma Horshima won gold with a score of 77.11 points, while Sweden's Filip Gravenfors (75.85) took silver ahead of Kingsbury (75.21).
The Canadian now has six medals (three gold, three bronze) in as many World Cup events this season.
WATCH | Kingsbury takes bronze in Bakuriani:
World Cup competition continues on Saturday with the dual moguls competition, which will be streamed live on cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app, and CBC Gem beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET.