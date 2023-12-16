Content
Mikaël Kingsbury wins moguls bronze at World Cup stop in Georgia

Canadian moguls star Mikaël Kingsbury is now a perfect six-for-six at World Cup moguls events this season The 31-year-old Deux-Montagnes, Que., won a bronze medal on Friday in Bakuriani, Georgia, for his sixth podium appearance in as many finals.

Deux-Montagnes, Que., native has reached podium in all 6 events this season

A freestyle skier in white gear is seen in the air during an event.
Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikael Kingsbury, seen in this file photo, added a moguls bronze medal to his collection from this World Cup season on Friday in Bakuriani, Georgia. (Jeff Swinger/The Canadian Press)

Canadian moguls star Mikaël Kingsbury continued his streak of podium finishes at World Cup moguls events this season with another medal win on Friday.

The 31-year-old Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed a bronze medal in Bakuriani, Georgia, for his sixth podium appearance in as many races.

Japan's Ikuma Horshima won gold with a score of 77.11 points, while Sweden's Filip Gravenfors (75.85) took silver ahead of Kingsbury (75.21).

The Canadian now has six medals (three gold, three bronze) in as many World Cup events this season.

World Cup competition continues on Saturday with the dual moguls competition, which will be streamed live on cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app, and CBC Gem beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET.

