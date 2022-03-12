Mikaël Kingsbury takes moguls silver in France
Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won moguls silver at a World Cup event in Alpe d'Huez, France, on Friday.
Deux-Montagnes, Que. native fijishes 2nd to Japan's Ikuma Horishima
Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won a silver medal at a World Cup moguls event in Alpe d'Huez, France, on Friday.
The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 80.85 in the final, behind winner Ikuma Horishima of Japan (82.66).
American Cole McDonald (75.17) rounded out the podium in bronze-medal position.
In the women's event, Australia's Jakara Anthony took gold, with Perrine Lafont of France and Elizabeth Lemley of the U.S. taking silver and bronze, respectively.
Canadian Maïa Schwinghammer finished 11th.
The World Cup event continues in Alpe d'Huez with the dual moguls event on Saturday, which will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem beginning at 7 a.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?