Mikaël Kingsbury takes moguls silver in France

Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won a silver medal at a World Cup moguls event in Alpe d'Huez, France, on Friday.

The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 80.85 in the final, behind winner Ikuma Horishima of Japan (82.66).

American Cole McDonald (75.17) rounded out the podium in bronze-medal position.

In the women's event, Australia's Jakara Anthony took gold, with Perrine Lafont of France and Elizabeth Lemley of the U.S. taking silver and bronze, respectively.

Canadian Maïa Schwinghammer finished 11th.

The World Cup event continues in Alpe d'Huez with the dual moguls event on Saturday, which will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem beginning at 7 a.m. ET.