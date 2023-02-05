Mikaël Kingsbury wins 78th World Cup gold with dual moguls victory at Deer Valley
Mikaël Kingsbury captured World Cup dual moguls gold on Saturday by beating Australia's Matt Graham in the men's final at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.
Deux-Montagnes, Que., native beats Australia's Matt Graham in men's final
Olympic moguls champion Walter Wallberg of Sweden won bronze after Kingsbury defeated him in the semifinal.
The reigning world champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que., last won a dual moguls event in December in Sweden. He captured moguls gold last Friday on home snow at Val Saint-Côme, Que.
WATCH | Kingsbury claims 78th career World Cup win with dual moguls gold:
The 30-year-old's four gold medals on the World Cup circuit this season bring his overall total to 78 in his decorated career.
