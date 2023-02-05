Content
Mikaël Kingsbury wins 78th World Cup gold with dual moguls victory at Deer Valley

Mikaël Kingsbury captured World Cup dual moguls gold on Saturday by beating Australia's Matt Graham in the men's final at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.

Deux-Montagnes, Que., native beats Australia's Matt Graham in men's final

CBC Sports
A male skier smiles whiles raising a ski in both hands.
Mikael Kingsbury of Canada celebrates his win in the men's dual moguls World Cup competition on Saturday at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. (Jeff Swinger/The Associated Press)

Olympic moguls champion Walter Wallberg of Sweden won bronze after Kingsbury defeated him in the semifinal.

The reigning world champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que., last won a dual moguls event in December in Sweden. He captured moguls gold last Friday on home snow at Val Saint-Côme, Que.

WATCH | Kingsbury claims 78th career World Cup win with dual moguls gold:

Kingsbury records World Cup career win #78

1 hour ago
Duration 1:38
Mikaël Kingsbury captured his seventy-eighth career world cup win this time in Deer Valley, Utah in the dual moguls event.

The 30-year-old's four gold medals on the World Cup circuit this season bring his overall total to 78 in his decorated career.

More to come.

Comments

