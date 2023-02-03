Mikaël Kingsbury continues torrid pace with World Cup moguls silver at Deer Valley
Deux-Montagnes, Que., native has won 9 World Cup medals since season opener
Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury continued his torrid pace on the World Cup circuit this season, earning a silver medal in the men's moguls event on Thursday at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.
It's the third medal of 2023 alone for the Deux-Montagnes, Que., native. He finished with 83.65 points to sit right behind Australia's Matt Graham (85.35).
France's Benjamin Cavet grabbed bronze with 81.32 points.
Kingsbury struck gold on Jan. 27 before earning silver in dual moguls on Jan. 28 in Saint-Côme, Que. He has won a total of nine World Cup medals since the season opener on Dec. 3.
WATCH | Kingsbury captures World Cup moguls silver at Deer Valley:
The 30-year-old leads the men's World Cup standings with 440.00 points, 143 clear of second place.
In the women's event, Canada's Maia Schwinghammer fell just short of a podium finish, placing fourth with 74.16 points.
Kingsbury will be back in action Saturday for the men's dual moguls. Watch live coverage at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.
