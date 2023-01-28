Content
Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury captures World Cup moguls gold on home snow

Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury won moguls gold in front of a home crowd on Friday at the World Cup event at Val Saint-Côme, Que.

30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., claims 77th career World Cup win

CBC Sports ·
A male freestyle skier smiles on top of the podium while raising his skis in his left hand as two competitors stand on either side.
Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury, centre, celebrates his World Cup moguls win alongside silver medallist Walter Wallberg of Sweden, left, and bronze medallist Ikuma Horishima of Japan on Friday in Saint-Côme, Que. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The three-time Olympic medallist from Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed his 77th career World Cup win with 85.37 points, finishing ahead of Sweden's Walter Wallberg (81.69) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima (81.36).

Elliot Vaillancourt (76.63) and Louis-David Chalifoux (76.52) also cracked the top 10, finishing ninth and tenth, respectively, while fellow Canadian Julien Viel was 12th with 75.65.

Kingsbury will be back in action on Saturday for the men's dual moguls at Val Saint-Côme. Watch live coverage Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.

WATCH | Mikaël Kingsbury wins moguls gold at Val Saint-Côme:

More World Cup moguls gold for Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury

3 hours ago
Duration 2:28
Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury captured yet another World Cup moguls gold medal scoring 85.37 on his final run in Saint-Côme, Que., Friday night.

Saskatoon's Maïa Schwinghammer was the top Canadian in the women's moguls, earning a career-best fifth-place finish with a score of 72.92.

Japan's Anri Kawamura took home gold with 82.25, while reigning Olympic champion Jakara Anthony of Australia claimed silver with 81.88. American Jaelin Kauf (78.34) rounded out the podium.

Canada's Berkley Brown (72.87), Jessica Linton (71.39) and Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert (69.68) also qualified for the final, finishing 13th, 14th and 16th, respectively.

