Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins World Cup moguls gold for 2nd straight day
Reigning Olympic champion claims 70th career World Cup victory in Mont-Tremblant
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que.
Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points.
WATCH l Kingsbury captures World Cup gold on back-to-back days:
Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a repeat of Friday's finish order.
Brenden Kelly of Pemberton, B.C., was 10th.
COVID-19 protocols in the province of Quebec prevented fans from attending the event.
WATCH l Kingsbury tops World Cup podium on Friday:
