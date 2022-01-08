Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins World Cup moguls gold for 2nd straight day

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days in Mont-Tremblant, Que.

It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que.

Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points.

WATCH l Kingsbury captures World Cup gold on back-to-back days: Kingsbury wins moguls gold on back-to-back days at Tremblant Duration 1:49 Canadian Mikael Kingsbury's second gold medal in as many days at Mont Tremblant pushed him to the top of the World Cup moguls standings. 1:49

Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a repeat of Friday's finish order.

Brenden Kelly of Pemberton, B.C., was 10th.

COVID-19 protocols in the province of Quebec prevented fans from attending the event.

