Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins World Cup moguls gold for 2nd straight day

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days in Mont-Tremblant, Que.

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury celebrates his win in the men's freestyle ski World Cup moguls competition in Mont Tremblant, Que., on Saturday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que.

Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points.

Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a repeat of Friday's finish order.

Brenden Kelly of Pemberton, B.C., was 10th.

COVID-19 protocols in the province of Quebec prevented fans from attending the event.

