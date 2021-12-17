Canada's Kingsbury finishes 3rd at World Cup moguls event in France
Ikuma Horishima leads Japanese 1-2 finish in Alpe d'Huez
Mikaël Kingsbury returned to the moguls podium on Friday in Alpe d'Huez, France, finishing third behind a pair of Japanese competitors.
The Canadian scored 81.34, taking bronze behind Ikuma Horishima (87.84) and Daichi Hara (82.96).
Kingsbury, of Deux Montagnes, Que., missed the podium altogether in the event last weekend in Idre Fjall, Sweden, before rallying for gold in the dual moguls final.
Fellow Canadians Kerrian Chunlaud and Gabriel Dufresne finished 11th and 17th, respectively.
On the women's side, Australia's Jakara Anthony took gold, while Berkley Brown was the top Canadian, finishing 15th.
Action continues from Alpe d'Huez on Saturday which you can stream live on CBCSports.ca beginning at 8 a.m. ET.
With files from Reuters
