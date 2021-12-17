Skip to Main Content
Freestyle Skiing

Canada's Kingsbury finishes 3rd at World Cup moguls event in France

Mikaël Kingsbury returned to the moguls podium on Friday in Alpe d'Huez, France, finishing third behind a pair of Japanese competitors.

Ikuma Horishima leads Japanese 1-2 finish in Alpe d'Huez

CBC Sports ·
Mikaël Kingsbury of Canada, shown in this February 2021 file photo, took bronze in the men's moguls event on Friday in Alpe d'Huez, France. (File/Getty Images)

The Canadian scored 81.34, taking bronze behind Ikuma Horishima (87.84) and Daichi Hara (82.96).

Kingsbury, of Deux Montagnes, Que., missed the podium altogether in the event last weekend in Idre Fjall, Sweden, before rallying for gold in the dual moguls final.

Fellow Canadians Kerrian Chunlaud and Gabriel Dufresne finished 11th and 17th, respectively.

WATCH | Kingsbury claims World Cup bronze in France:

Mikaël Kingsbury settles for World Cup bronze in France

2 hours ago
Duration 2:59
The all-time winningest freestyle skier, Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., won the bronze medal at the moguls World Cup stop in Huez, France. 2:59

On the women's side, Australia's Jakara Anthony took gold, while Berkley Brown was the top Canadian, finishing 15th.

Action continues from Alpe d'Huez on Saturday which you can stream live on CBCSports.ca beginning at 8 a.m. ET.

WATCH | Kingsbury prevails in big final of dual moguls season opener:

Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls World Cup competition

5 days ago
Duration 3:10
Deux-Montagnes, Que.'s Mikaël Kingsbury placed 1st in the men's dual moguls event during the FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Idre Fjall, Sweden. 3:10

With files from Reuters

