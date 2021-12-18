Skip to Main Content
Freestyle Skiing

Mikaël Kingsbury claims 2nd consecutive World Cup dual moguls title

Canadian freestyle ski star Mikael Kingsbury was back on top of the World Cup podium on Saturday, claiming his second consecutive dual moguls title to open the season. 

Deux-Montagnes, Que., native earns 68th World Cup victory in Alpe d'Huez

CBC Sports ·
Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury claims his 68th World Cup victory and 97th podium finish in Alpe d'Huez, France. (Michel Cottin/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury was back on top of the World Cup podium on Saturday, claiming his second consecutive dual moguls title to open the season.

The 29-year-old native of Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 30.00 to beat Walter Wallberg (5.00) in the big final for his 68th World Cup victory and 97th podium finish.

"Yesterday I was happy with my skiing, I knew I was skiing fast so I had a good chance in duals," said Kingsbury, following the big final in Alpe d'Huez, France. "It's cool to win both duals events [to open the season] before Christmas and to end the weekend on a good note.

"I could go home now and rest."

Kingsbury earned a bronze medal Friday in the moguls super final event. 

Japan's Ikuma Horishima (20.00) finished third, a day after the Japanese athlete defeated the Canadian for the eighth time in the moguls super final.

Kingsbury, the reigning Olympic and world champion, missed the podium in moguls last weekend in Sweden, before bouncing back to win gold in dual moguls a day later.

WATCH | Kingsbury claims World Cup bronze in France:

Mikaël Kingsbury settles for World Cup bronze in France

1 day ago
Duration 2:59
The all-time winningest freestyle skier, Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., won the bronze medal at the moguls World Cup stop in Huez, France. 2:59
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now