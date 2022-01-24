Canada's Max Moffatt claims X Games silver medal in ski slopestyle event

Canadian freestyle skier Max Moffatt won silver in men's ski slopestyle at the X Games Sunday in Aspen, Colo.

The 23-year-old from Caledon, Ont., had an impressive final run in Aspen to take second spot on the podium in his second X Games appearance.

Moffatt rolled in the snow in celebration after crossing the finish line on his fourth run, which bumped him up from third.

Andri Ragettli of Switzerland won gold while American Alex Hall finished third.

WATCH | Moffatt grabs silver in ski slopestyle at X Games:

Canadian Max Moffatt wins X Games silver in ski slopestyle Duration 2:21 Moffatt grabbed silver with a strong final run on Sunday in Aspen. 2:21

Evan McEachran of Oakville, Ont., was ninth.

Moffatt, who won a silver medal on Saturday, is set to compete in the ski knuckle huck later in the day.

Fellow Canadian Noah Bowman is also set to compete later in the day in the men's ski superpipe.

Canadian athletes have collected a total of eight medals in the three-day event that is set to conclude Sunday.