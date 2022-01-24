Skip to Main Content

Canada's Max Moffatt claims X Games silver medal in ski slopestyle event

Canadian freestyle skier Max Moffatt won silver in men's ski slopestyle at the X Games Sunday in Aspen, Colo.

Caledon, Ont., native set to compete later Sunday, as well as fellow Canadian Noah Bowman

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Max Moffatt, shown in a file photo from January 9, won a silver medal Sunday in the X Games men's ski slopestyle event on Sunday in Aspen, Colorado. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old from Caledon, Ont., had an impressive final run in Aspen to take second spot on the podium in his second X Games appearance.

Moffatt rolled in the snow in celebration after crossing the finish line on his fourth run, which bumped him up from third.

Andri Ragettli of Switzerland won gold while American Alex Hall finished third.

WATCH | Moffatt grabs silver in ski slopestyle at X Games:

Canadian Max Moffatt wins X Games silver in ski slopestyle

7 hours ago
Duration 2:21
Moffatt grabbed silver with a strong final run on Sunday in Aspen. 2:21

Evan McEachran of Oakville, Ont., was ninth.

Moffatt, who won a silver medal on Saturday, is set to compete in the ski knuckle huck later in the day.

Fellow Canadian Noah Bowman is also set to compete later in the day in the men's ski superpipe.

Canadian athletes have collected a total of eight medals in the three-day event that is set to conclude Sunday.

With files from CBC Sports

